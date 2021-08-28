Ghost (GHOST) Price Hits $0.62 on Exchanges

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. During the last seven days, Ghost has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Ghost coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001275 BTC on major exchanges. Ghost has a market capitalization of $10.70 million and approximately $196,199.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00052568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00013912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00052844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.46 or 0.00752550 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.16 or 0.00160503 BTC.

Ghost Profile

GHOST is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

