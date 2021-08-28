Gilead Sciences’ (GILD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $83.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.74.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $71.28. 5,493,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,410,046. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 360,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,702,000 after acquiring an additional 126,918 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

