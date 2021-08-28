Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOD shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 38.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $22.45 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. The firm has a market cap of $825.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%. On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.54%.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

