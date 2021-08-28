Glitch Trading 12.4% Lower This Week (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Glitch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Glitch has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Glitch has a total market capitalization of $21.24 million and approximately $513,550.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00053342 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00135121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00151531 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,941.52 or 1.00330248 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $487.79 or 0.00999964 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.83 or 0.06690861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Glitch’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

