Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 90.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,770. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.82. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

