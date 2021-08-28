Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.9% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 58,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 407,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,070,000 after purchasing an additional 70,612 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 305.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 47,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 133.6% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.24. 1,445,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,168. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $142.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.02.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

