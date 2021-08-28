Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 266.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,211 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.2% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned 0.21% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $13,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 321,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.40. The stock had a trading volume of 782,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,526. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.82. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $94.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

