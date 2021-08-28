Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $10.03 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 128.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,845 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises about 1.7% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $10,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,370. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $46.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.93.

