Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $24.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,684 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $24,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,739,000 after buying an additional 18,254 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,283,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 56,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 262,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,516,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 8,573 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.85. 232,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,733. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $75.94 and a 12-month high of $108.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.98.

