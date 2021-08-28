Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 319,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $413.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,882,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,644. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $401.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $414.33.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

