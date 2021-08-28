Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,117 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,135,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,525,000 after buying an additional 135,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,858,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,322,000 after purchasing an additional 309,877 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,778,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,207,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,397,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,671,000 after purchasing an additional 522,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 93,006 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $51.26. 773,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,334. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.27. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $51.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

