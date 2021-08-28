Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,176,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,068 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 14.8% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $88,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.79. 6,007,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.62.

