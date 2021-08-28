Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 324.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 533,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 6.2% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $37,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,785,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,665,000 after buying an additional 2,671,830 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,157,000 after buying an additional 1,003,006 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.7% during the second quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 667,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,446,000 after buying an additional 390,111 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 645,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,942,000 after buying an additional 330,721 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 498.5% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,637,000 after buying an additional 342,702 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VONV stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.78. The company had a trading volume of 142,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,568. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.18. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $49.95 and a 52 week high of $71.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.