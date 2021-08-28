Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75,716 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,843 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,269,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,480 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,723 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,697,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,690 shares during the period.

VWO traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.45. 5,895,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,858,342. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

