Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,455 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 4.2% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $25,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 61,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.94. 592,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,662. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.59.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.