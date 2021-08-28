Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,366.7% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 66.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of VAW traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.10. 64,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,909. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $196.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.88.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

