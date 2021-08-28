Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,338 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $7,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,575. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $70.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.