Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 188,792 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,792 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,334 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954,095 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,122 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,988,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,645 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,045,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,468,255. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.85. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $53.43.

