Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 200 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $51.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,880.08. 1,439,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,394. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,890.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,623.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

