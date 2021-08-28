Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 2,469 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $972,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 171,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GNR stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $52.35. The stock had a trading volume of 216,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,987. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.45.

