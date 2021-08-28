Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 563 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 119,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $4.96 on Friday, hitting $227.33. 383,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,662. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.01. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $146.88 and a 52 week high of $228.87.

