Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the July 29th total of 150,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

POTX stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. Global X Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 58.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at about $160,000.

