Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 135,900 shares, a growth of 79.3% from the July 29th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Global X Clean Tech ETF stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.73. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $29.54.

