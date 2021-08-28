Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Short Interest Update

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the July 29th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 12,715 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 166.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 43,629 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $967,000.

Shares of GXTG opened at $52.78 on Friday. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $32.43 and a 1-year high of $66.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.08.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.