Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Short Interest Up 90.0% in August

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the July 29th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 67.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 135.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 992.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HERO opened at $29.97 on Friday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.72.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.