GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Hits $0.0549 on Exchanges

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for about $0.0549 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $985,604.05 and $44,493.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,643.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.57 or 0.06643415 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $623.87 or 0.01282551 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.23 or 0.00354065 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00129804 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.48 or 0.00617730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.25 or 0.00333559 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 59.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.94 or 0.00269193 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.