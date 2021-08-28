GNY Price Reaches $0.41 on Top Exchanges (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One GNY coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GNY has a market cap of $78.30 million and approximately $171,632.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GNY

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

