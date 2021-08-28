GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 276,900 shares, an increase of 89.0% from the July 29th total of 146,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on GLGDF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.80 price objective on shares of GoGold Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of GoGold Resources from $3.50 to $3.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of GLGDF stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,236. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38. GoGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

Gogold Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver. Its projects include Parral Tailings and Santa Gertrudis. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

