GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Shares Up 4.7%

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD) shares shot up 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.22 and last traded at C$3.15. 692,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 757,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.01.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GGD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of GoGold Resources from C$3.50 to C$3.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight Capital started coverage on shares of GoGold Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.10 target price for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$874.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.99.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

