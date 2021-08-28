Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) Holdings Lifted by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) by 506.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,499 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned approximately 1.08% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSST traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.70. The company had a trading volume of 31,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,073. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.71. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.84 and a twelve month high of $51.13.

