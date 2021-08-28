Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) Stock Position Raised by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned 1.91% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

GVIP traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,263. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.25 and a fifty-two week high of $103.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.50.

