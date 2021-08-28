Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,411.64

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,411.64 ($18.44) and traded as high as GBX 1,453 ($18.98). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 1,420 ($18.55), with a volume of 4,243 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £355.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,411.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54.

Get Gooch & Housego alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 0.34%.

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics/systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial segments.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Gooch & Housego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gooch & Housego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.