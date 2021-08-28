Govi Price Reaches $3.06 (GOVI)

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Govi coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.06 or 0.00006269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Govi has a market capitalization of $26.17 million and $192,433.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Govi has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Govi

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,555,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Buying and Selling Govi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using US dollars.

