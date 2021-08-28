Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPMT. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th.
In other news, CIO Stephen Alpart acquired 3,900 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $50,583.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Reid Sanders bought 8,262 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $109,058.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,108.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 27,562 shares of company stock valued at $362,395 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $13.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.11. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.53.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 91.74%.
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust
Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
