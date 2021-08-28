Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPMT. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

In other news, CIO Stephen Alpart acquired 3,900 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $50,583.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Reid Sanders bought 8,262 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $109,058.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,108.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 27,562 shares of company stock valued at $362,395 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 307,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,914,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $13.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.11. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 91.74%.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

