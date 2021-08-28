Graviocoin Trading Down 5.4% This Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $105.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0315 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.39 or 0.00359533 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000490 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

