Gridcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11,172.00 (GRC)

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Gridcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $11,172.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gridcoin has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gridcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.
About Gridcoin
Gridcoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 422,176,672 coins and its circulating supply is 391,523,639 coins. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gridcoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. Gridcoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.
Gridcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gridcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gridcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
