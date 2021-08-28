Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Short Interest Down 57.3% in August

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 421,000 shares, a decrease of 57.3% from the July 29th total of 984,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

GFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

NYSE:GFF traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.32. The company had a trading volume of 185,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,332. Griffon has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 3.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Griffon’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Griffon in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Griffon in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Griffon by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

