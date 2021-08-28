Grimm Reaches Market Capitalization of $59,165.32 (GRIMM)

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 28th. Grimm has a market cap of $59,165.32 and approximately $979.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grimm has traded 50.4% lower against the US dollar. One Grimm coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004344 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Grimm Coin Profile

GRIMM is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com . Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Grimm Coin Trading

