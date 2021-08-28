Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Short Interest Update

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 136.4% from the July 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GRUSF opened at $0.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16. Grown Rogue International has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The company has a market cap of $17.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of -659.90.

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter.

Grown Rogue International, Inc operates as a seed to experience cannabis brand. Its products include flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and extracts, including shatter, wax, oil and sugar, which are categorized according to desired user experiences: relax, optimize, groove, uplift and energize. The company was founded on November 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

