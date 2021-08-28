Gs Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.0% of Gs Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $3,771,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $3,915,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 315,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,991,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,780,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,000,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

