GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 15,598 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,598 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.35% of Tilly’s worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 48,225 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 669,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 19,683 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 248,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 114,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,196,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,549,000 after purchasing an additional 84,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Tilly’s news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $3,162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Henry sold 92,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,456,570.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,188 shares of company stock worth $5,793,480 over the last 90 days. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TLYS opened at $16.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $484.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.22 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%. Equities analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TLYS shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

