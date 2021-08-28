GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 1,999 Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ozon were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ozon by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Ozon by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ozon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ozon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ozon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Ozon alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ozon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

NASDAQ:OZON opened at $52.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion and a PE ratio of -28.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.20. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $68.77.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON).

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.