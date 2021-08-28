GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,918.95 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,172.29 and a 1-year high of $1,940.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,726.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,385 shares of company stock valued at $49,400,157 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,759.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

