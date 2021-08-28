GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 17,716 McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of McGrath RentCorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 49,800.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $143,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,332 shares in the company, valued at $872,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $70.11 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $55.04 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

