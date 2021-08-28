GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 36,711 The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,711 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.07% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth $60,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter valued at $217,000. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Shares of NTB stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.43.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $123.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTB shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.