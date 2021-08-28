GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 74,862 Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 74,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.12% of Orion Engineered Carbons at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter worth about $35,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

NYSE:OEC opened at $18.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.03. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 53.58%. The business had revenue of $400.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.