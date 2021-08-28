GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stake in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,128 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Centennial Resource Development worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $6,479,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 860.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 712,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 638,336 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.72.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 6.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

