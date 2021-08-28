GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stake in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 884.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,627 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.41% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,308,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after acquiring an additional 247,918 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 4.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 994,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 42,157 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 268,434 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 646,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after buying an additional 19,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 621,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 51,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TACO stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $320.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.05. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $11.99.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.79 million. Analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Del Taco Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

