GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,590 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.16% of Zogenix worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 31,389 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Zogenix by 16.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 17,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 694.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 104,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at $1,347,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $14.59 on Friday. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 558.42% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZGNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James set a $17.67 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Saturday, July 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

