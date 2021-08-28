GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 14,728 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 123.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,630 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,728 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.08% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 7.2% in the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIMO opened at $74.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.63. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $81.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

